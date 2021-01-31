Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $802.62 Million

Brokerages forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will report sales of $802.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $767.00 million and the highest is $840.00 million. Clean Harbors posted sales of $871.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.62. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $779.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clean Harbors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

NYSE CLH opened at $77.46 on Thursday. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average of $66.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.72.

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $232,236.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 19,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,398,705.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,298,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,710,948.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,122 shares of company stock worth $1,722,398 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

