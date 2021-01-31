Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. New Residential Investment posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NRZ. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after acquiring an additional 52,367 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 14,490 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 907,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 135,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRZ traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,004,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,151. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

