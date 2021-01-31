Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $676.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will announce sales of $676.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $660.90 million and the highest is $700.00 million. Splunk reported sales of $791.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPLK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.03. 1,639,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,005. Splunk has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $2,659,316.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,866 shares in the company, valued at $38,827,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,901. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Splunk by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 7,664 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,904 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $5,121,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

