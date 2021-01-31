Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.82 Million

Brokerages expect Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) to report $319.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Virtusa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $318.81 million to $321.63 million. Virtusa posted sales of $335.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $317.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.21 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

VRTU stock opened at $51.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. Virtusa has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

