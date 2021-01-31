Zacks: Analysts Anticipate West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to Announce $1.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WST. Stephens began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $299.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 79.02, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $124.53 and a 52 week high of $312.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

In related news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7,826.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,917,000 after purchasing an additional 573,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,940,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,907,816,000 after purchasing an additional 267,185 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,248,000 after purchasing an additional 172,414 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 660.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,273,000 after purchasing an additional 162,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 78.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 197,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,407,000 after purchasing an additional 87,221 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

