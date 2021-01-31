Zacks: Analysts Expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $713.18 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will announce sales of $713.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $776.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $665.00 million. First Solar posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Solar.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. 140166 initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on First Solar from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.26.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $44,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,527 shares of company stock valued at $908,270. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Solar by 2,272.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $5.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.15. 2,867,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,585. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.68. First Solar has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $112.50. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

