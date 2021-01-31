Zacks: Analysts Expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $572.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to report $572.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $566.60 million and the highest is $576.60 million. Masonite International posted sales of $531.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.38. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on DOOR. TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Masonite International from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.40.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $380,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,570.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Randal Alan White sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $133,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $101,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOOR stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.50. 201,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,921. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $110.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

