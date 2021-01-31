Zacks: Analysts Expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Will Announce Earnings of $6.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will report earnings of $6.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.23. Nexstar Media Group posted earnings of $2.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year earnings of $16.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.39 to $17.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $14.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $495,350.00. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,283,547 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

Shares of NXST traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.67. 487,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,943. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $130.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

