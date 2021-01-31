Zacks: Analysts Expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to report ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.33). RLJ Lodging Trust posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 170.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.72). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was down 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on RLJ. Compass Point began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 29,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.1% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.91. 1,580,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $16.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

