Zacks: Analysts Expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will report $1.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 million to $2.00 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of $4.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $8.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.07 million to $8.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.55 million, with estimates ranging from $13.46 million to $30.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.54% and a negative net margin of 273.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of SLGL opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $198.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, a epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma and non-melanoma skin cancer; and tapinarof and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other dermatological indications.

