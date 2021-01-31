Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.15). Akoustis Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AKTS shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,048. The stock has a market cap of $582.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $388,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,374,807.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 2,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $34,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,813 shares of company stock worth $1,428,229 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 117,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

