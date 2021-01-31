Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) to Announce -$0.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Beyond Air reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.68). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Beyond Air.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

In other Beyond Air news, CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $203,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XAIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 183.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 59.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 37.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

XAIR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.92. 195,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $115.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. Beyond Air has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beyond Air (XAIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.