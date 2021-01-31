Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $857.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report sales of $857.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $962.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $838.00 million. Five Below posted sales of $687.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

FIVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.04.

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $5,747,483.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,296,266.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,050,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,383,000 after buying an additional 109,573 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 24.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,639,000 after purchasing an additional 797,658 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68,297 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.5% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,443,000 after purchasing an additional 306,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 36.7% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 511,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,009,000 after purchasing an additional 137,543 shares during the last quarter.

FIVE traded down $2.96 on Tuesday, hitting $175.73. 764,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,801. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.93 and a 200-day moving average of $140.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 90.12, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $197.45.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

