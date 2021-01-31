Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Brokerages predict that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.10. Genmab A/S reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMAB shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,130,000 after acquiring an additional 318,230 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 477.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 153,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMAB traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $39.68. 672,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,523. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.69. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

