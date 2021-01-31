Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.70. PRA Group reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.51. PRA Group has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $47.35.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,746.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martin Sjolund sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $70,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,073 shares of company stock worth $311,015 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Group by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,692,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,608,000 after purchasing an additional 394,841 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in PRA Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,462,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,014,000 after purchasing an additional 108,128 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in PRA Group by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 715,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,581,000 after purchasing an additional 287,797 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PRA Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 659,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,347,000 after purchasing an additional 72,205 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PRA Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 382,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

