Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to post $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products also reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SON. BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

Shares of SON stock opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.59. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $62.13.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SON. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

