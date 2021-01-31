Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to Post $1.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.32. Verizon Communications reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,231,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,660,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $226.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average of $58.85. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

