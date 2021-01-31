Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Announce $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.94. Eagle Bancorp posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%.

EGBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Gabelli raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGBN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.49. The company had a trading volume of 243,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,096. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

