Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.00. Enova International posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

ENVA traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.60. 452,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,855. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.51. The company has a market cap of $806.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.80. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 19,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $500,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,553.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Enova International by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Enova International during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Enova International by 1,152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

