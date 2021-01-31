Zacks: Brokerages Expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $534.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will announce $534.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $529.50 million to $549.00 million. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $754.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS.

GIII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GIII traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.04. The stock had a trading volume of 820,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,085. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $30.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.