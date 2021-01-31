Zacks: Brokerages Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $302.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to announce $302.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290.59 million and the highest is $314.46 million. NuVasive posted sales of $310.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on NuVasive from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.41.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $53.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -244.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in NuVasive by 4,550.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 20.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

