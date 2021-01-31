Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) to Sell

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

KOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 target price on the stock. Renaissance Capital downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $2.22 on Friday. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $5.66. The company has a market cap of $900.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,660 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kosmos Energy (KOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.