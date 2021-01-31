Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) to Sell

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProSight Global Inc. is a property and casualty insurance company. It focuses on industries, deploying differentiated underwriting and claims expertise. ProSight Global Inc. is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey. “

Get ProSight Global alerts:

PROS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on ProSight Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut ProSight Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist cut ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

PROS stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. ProSight Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $194.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. ProSight Global had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.12%. Research analysts expect that ProSight Global will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ProSight Global by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ProSight Global by 106.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ProSight Global by 53.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ProSight Global by 9.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in ProSight Global in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProSight Global (PROS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProSight Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSight Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.