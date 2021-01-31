Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Investec raised Tate & Lyle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

OTCMKTS:TATYY opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.17. Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

