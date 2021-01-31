Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.11 million. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,044,000 after buying an additional 146,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Atlas by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after buying an additional 52,807 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in Atlas by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,028,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 355,900 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 963,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 22,305 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 489,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 163,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

