Zacks Investment Research Lowers CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on CleanSpark from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

CLSK stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $632.41 million, a PE ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 5.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $42.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in CleanSpark by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 4,740.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 87,702 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at $3,023,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

