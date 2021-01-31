Zacks Investment Research Lowers H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $50.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.95. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $777.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 27.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

