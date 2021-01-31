Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) to Hold

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.60 to $4.77 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Tilray from $11.00 to $24.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.97.

Shares of TLRY opened at $18.10 on Friday. Tilray has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 3.12.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $44,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,512.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $2,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,992,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,242,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,220 in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

