Zacks Investment Research Upgrades British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) to “Buy”

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BTLCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut British Land to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $6.15 on Friday. British Land has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

