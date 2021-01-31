Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) to “Strong-Buy”

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Camden National Corporation is a multi-bank, financial institution holding company. Products services are available directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, Camden National Bank, UnitedKingfield Bank, Acadia Trust, N.A, and Trust Company of Maine, Inc. “

Get Camden National alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ CAC opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.06. Camden National has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 286,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Camden National by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Camden National by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 172,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Camden National by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Camden National by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.