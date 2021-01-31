Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €86.00 by Berenberg Bank

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) received a €86.00 ($101.18) target price from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.21% from the stock’s previous close.

ZAL has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays set a €95.70 ($112.59) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando SE (ZAL.F) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €87.48 ($102.92).

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) stock opened at €94.72 ($111.44) on Friday. Zalando SE has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a one year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €92.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €79.84.

About Zalando SE (ZAL.F)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

