ZBG Token (ZT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.17 Million

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. ZBG Token has a market cap of $11.40 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZBG Token has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZBG Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00067305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.90 or 0.00893085 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00051655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.63 or 0.04402849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020251 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00030665 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token (CRYPTO:ZT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 tokens. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial.

