ZIMBOCASH Market Capitalization Hits $4.75 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $4.75 million and $25,929.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,131,377,414 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash.

ZIMBOCASH Token Trading

ZIMBOCASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

