ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Down 71.8% in January

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SRTTY traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $5.70. 1,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,854. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23. ZOZO has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $6.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRTTY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of ZOZO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ZOZO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ZOZO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ZOZO in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ZOZO Company Profile

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates consignment shop, which includes various brand stores under the ZOZOTOWN name as a tenant; purchased stock shop that purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, which buys and sells used fashion-related merchandise from individual users; PayPay mall, an online shopping mall; and WEAR, a fashion app.

