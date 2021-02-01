$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

NYSE EBR opened at $5.17 on Friday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

