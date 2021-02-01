-$0.06 EPS Expected for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.07). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Luminar Technologies.

LAZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Luminar Technologies stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,216,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,151,279. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.11. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $47.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $437,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

