-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Community Health Systems posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Health Systems.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,268,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $34,189,916.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,411,971 shares of company stock worth $139,243,978. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 803.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 35.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 49,863.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 64.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,698,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,205. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

