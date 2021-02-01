-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. Monopar Therapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.37) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $8.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.45 million and a P/E ratio of -13.20. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.

