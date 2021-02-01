$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Clarus reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million.

CLAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

Clarus stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $498.87 million, a PE ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.39%.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 7,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $109,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clarus by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,394,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,692,000 after buying an additional 141,273 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Clarus by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 348,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 30,283 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the third quarter worth $4,881,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the third quarter worth $3,626,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the third quarter worth $822,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

