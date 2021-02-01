$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Fidus Investment reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.96 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

FDUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 15,719 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 57,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $312.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.