$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.52. Papa John’s International posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PZZA. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

PZZA traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.63. 4,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,247. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $108.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.85, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 25.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155 shares in the last quarter.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

