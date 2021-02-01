$0.56 EPS Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Macerich’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.62. The Macerich reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.69). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.83.

In other The Macerich news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Macerich in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $1,027,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC stock traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,836,784. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20. The Macerich has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.65 and a beta of 2.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

