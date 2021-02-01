-$0.59 EPS Expected for Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) will report earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.59). Applied Genetic Technologies posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07).

AGTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter worth about $91,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 44.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGTC stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $101.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

