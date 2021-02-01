0xcert Trading 23.4% Higher This Week (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. 0xcert has a total market cap of $736,632.33 and approximately $27,929.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00065930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.47 or 0.00871857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00051116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00036781 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,462.45 or 0.04329960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019886 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

