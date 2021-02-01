$1.18 EPS Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.67. Tenet Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $4.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THC. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

NYSE:THC opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.62, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $51.05.

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $168,346.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,823.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 302,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $12,461,746.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,722,670 shares of company stock valued at $69,815,762 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $24,510,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 278,850 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 841,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after acquiring an additional 262,569 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $4,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

