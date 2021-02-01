$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to announce $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.10. Varian Medical Systems posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $5.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $6.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Varian Medical Systems.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

VAR has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $27,462,740.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,557,810.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 15,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total transaction of $2,775,643.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,733.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,585 shares of company stock worth $31,837,170 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $137,600,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $94,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 15.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAR stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.15. 11,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,158. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $176.19.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

