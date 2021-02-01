$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will report sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Sealed Air also posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sealed Air.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2,822.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SEE opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $47.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

