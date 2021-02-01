$1.31 EPS Expected for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will report earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.54. Visa posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Visa.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.62.

NYSE V traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.02. 375,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,440,947. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The firm has a market cap of $385.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,478,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Visa by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,860,288,000 after purchasing an additional 682,741 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Visa by 14.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in Visa by 25.3% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.