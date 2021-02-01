$1.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to post $1.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.08. The company had a trading volume of 229,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,471,811. The company has a market capitalization of $140.47 billion, a PE ratio of -564.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average of $73.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

