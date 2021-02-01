$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Thor Industries posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 131.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $9.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

In other Thor Industries news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,271 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 474.0% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 24.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THO traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.59. 8,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,532. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $132.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

